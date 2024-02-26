Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.86. 4,389,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,860,366. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

