Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 145,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 484.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 699,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,615,000 after buying an additional 579,582 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.08. 2,741,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,259. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.65.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

