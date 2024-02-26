Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.65. 2,723,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,274. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.