Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.1% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock remained flat at $46.93 during trading on Monday. 238,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.67. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.16.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.