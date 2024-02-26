Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $836,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $371.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,078. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $374.88. The firm has a market cap of $370.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.71.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

