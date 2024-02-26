Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $903,900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,271,000 after acquiring an additional 231,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PXD stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $234.49. 1,031,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,582. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

