Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $38,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE OHI traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 270.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

About Omega Healthcare Investors



Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

