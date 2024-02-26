Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 250,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 213.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 37,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:USTB traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.59. 25,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,147. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $49.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.1988 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

