Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 12,799 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,799 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.6% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,317,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,925 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,131 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 751,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,959,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,992,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,984,000 after acquiring an additional 445,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $69.92. 303,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

