Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 70 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,742,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,834. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

