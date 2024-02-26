San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0303 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 504,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 28,587 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 252,027 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 138,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 772.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 139,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 123,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SJT

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.