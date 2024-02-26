San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Acquired by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJT. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 198.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 138,777 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 772.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 139,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 123,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 78,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

SJT traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.26. 260,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,285. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.0303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

(Free Report)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.