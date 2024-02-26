Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires 255 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $330.73. 634,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,390. The company has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $333.68.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

