Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires 6,062 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.94. 841,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,350. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

