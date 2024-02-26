Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,795 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 289,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 33,406 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 879,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,122,000 after purchasing an additional 160,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $822,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.40. 2,424,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,422. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

