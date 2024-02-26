Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.34. 355,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

