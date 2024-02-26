Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,815,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

