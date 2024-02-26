Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 300.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Home Depot by 33.2% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Home Depot by 39.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $371.78. 1,433,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $374.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.71.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

