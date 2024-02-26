Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.16. 1,467,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,295. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $263.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.