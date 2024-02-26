Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $4.73 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Booking by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,208,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Trading Up 0.3 %

BKNG traded up $9.29 on Monday, reaching $3,515.25. The stock had a trading volume of 308,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,213. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,383.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,576.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3,254.10. The company has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

