Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $7.96 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Salesforce by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,388,507,000 after buying an additional 865,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after buying an additional 121,436 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $301.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,447,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.55. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.53 and a 52 week high of $303.83.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $23,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,378,322 shares of company stock worth $370,661,179. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.