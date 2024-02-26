Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,132 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,886,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $23,465,000. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,310.0% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 96,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,151,000 after purchasing an additional 89,630 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,432,000 after purchasing an additional 79,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 192.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 67,019 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.63. 161,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,906. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $172.04 and a 52 week high of $242.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.39.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.