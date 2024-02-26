Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 425 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,398. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.11. The company has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

