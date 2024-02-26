Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 646 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $221,773,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $201.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,817,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257,216. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.09. The company has a market cap of $122.74 billion, a PE ratio of -54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

