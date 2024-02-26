Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 8,503 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,503 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,343 shares of company stock worth $7,101,821 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $207.85. 958,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,358. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.96. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $209.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

