Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,541,000 after acquiring an additional 549,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,286,000 after purchasing an additional 357,246 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sysco by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,139,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,047,000 after buying an additional 229,696 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in Sysco by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,748,000 after buying an additional 784,549 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.85. 1,373,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

