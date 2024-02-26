Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,862,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,262,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,720 shares of company stock worth $2,600,479. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

