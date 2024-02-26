Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Buys 348 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 2.1% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.2% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.8% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.7% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,259. The company has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.33. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.