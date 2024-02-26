Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,751,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,938. The stock has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average is $70.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

