Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.0 %

HD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $371.90. 1,407,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,152. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $374.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.73 and a 200-day moving average of $326.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.