Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Global Payments by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.7 %

GPN stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.63.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.