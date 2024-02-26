Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243,349 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 217.0% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $231,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,171,000 after buying an additional 1,538,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,322 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,112. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.8 %

MTB traded down $2.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.59. 401,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,796. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

