Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 527 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 4.8% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $51,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $14.59 on Monday, reaching $785.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,940. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $740.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $649.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total transaction of $2,102,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,864,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total value of $2,102,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,754 shares in the company, valued at $23,864,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,201 shares of company stock valued at $12,640,653. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

