Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 53,093 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,093 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,000. Autodesk accounts for about 1.3% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.80.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.1 %

ADSK stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $257.35. 981,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.25. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $269.53. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.