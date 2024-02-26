Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in AbbVie by 20.6% in the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 118,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in AbbVie by 33.5% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 70,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,000 after buying an additional 17,752 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in AbbVie by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,244,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,236. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $179.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.02 and a 200 day moving average of $153.16. The company has a market capitalization of $315.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

