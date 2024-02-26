Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $10.04 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.2% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.33. 11,020,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,591,541. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $79.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

