Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $19.21 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 327.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,935 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $19,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.04. 1,349,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,220. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

