Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,091,400 shares of company stock valued at $217,616,420. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,230,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,085,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.12. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

