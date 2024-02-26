Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 8,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 23,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 877,626 shares of company stock worth $159,500,516. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $183.36. 7,069,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,600,319. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.55 and its 200-day moving average is $156.89. The firm has a market cap of $528.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $185.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

