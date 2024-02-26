Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,023 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,344,000 after buying an additional 1,505,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,331,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,725 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,129,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.26. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $73.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,170,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,070,288.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,170,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,070,288.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,286. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

