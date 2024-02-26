Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,770. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total transaction of $2,340,214.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares in the company, valued at $17,017,464.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.30.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

