Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81,547 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Leidos by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Leidos by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.09.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.69. 1,039,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,181. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $126.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 107.04%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

