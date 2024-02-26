Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,591 shares during the quarter. Dropbox makes up approximately 1.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dropbox worth $12,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,297,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,973,000 after buying an additional 651,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Dropbox by 10.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,013,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,715,000 after buying an additional 490,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,050,000 after purchasing an additional 257,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dropbox by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,782,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,783,000 after purchasing an additional 326,958 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,057,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,734. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

