Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 126,588 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,588 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,094,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,219,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

