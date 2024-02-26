Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 6,683 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets accounts for 2.1% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $17,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBOE traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $196.58. 633,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

