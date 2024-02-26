Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,025 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

RSG traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.87. 1,468,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,166. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.60. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.58 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. Citigroup increased their price target on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

