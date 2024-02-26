Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.11. The stock had a trading volume of 679,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,151. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.82 and a 52 week high of $251.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

