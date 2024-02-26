Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 53,909 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 120,586 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,334,000 after buying an additional 711,820 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,082,000 after buying an additional 1,627,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after buying an additional 8,495,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.55. 35,309,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,604,436. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

