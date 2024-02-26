Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $5.42 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial comprises 2.7% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CINF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

CINF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.93. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $123.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.