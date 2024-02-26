Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 200 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.13. 4,619,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,401,270. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $196.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.52 and a 200 day moving average of $156.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

